Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan: Hrithik Roshan, Karthi praise each other amid film's box office clash

Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi wished the team of Vikram Vedha and said that he is looking forward to watching Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:18 AM IST

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan and Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi praised each other on Twitter, on Friday. Karthi wished Vikram Vedha team and said he is looking forward to watching Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Karthi took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing @iHrithik, #SaifAliKhan. @PushkarGayatri and team a huge success for #VikramVedha. Looking forward to watch the film soon.” Pushkar and Gayatri, director of Vikram Vedha, replied, “Thanks a ton! @Karthi_Offl. Eagerly waiting to watch #PonniyinSelvan1 Our heartiest wishes for Mani Sir and the entire team for the epic!”

Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes Karthi! #PS1 looks amazing & I'm hearing only good things about the film. Will be watching it soon. My love & best wishes to Mani Ratnam Sir & the entire team. More power to you all.”

During a recent media interaction, while talking about the box office competition between Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Pushkar said, “Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can’t beat that...We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure.”

 Saif Ali Khan stated, “Yeah, go watch both the films.” Meanwhile, according to Hindustan Times, Ponniyin Selvan has advance booking sales of about Rs 17 crore for Friday. This surpasses Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram's Rs 15-crore milestone as the highest grossing Tamil film of the year. Additionally, it is estimated that the movie has received roughly 1.3 million dollars (almost Rs. 10 crore) in overseas advance bookings. 

Coming back to PS I, the film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.  

