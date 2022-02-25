'Vikram Vedha' actor R Madhavan reacts on Saif Ali Khan's cop look in Bollywood remake

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan unveiled his on-screen rival, inspector Vikram aka Saif Ali Khan's look from their upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha.' Saif's no-nonsense, tough-guy look means business, and it has got noticed by the OG Vikram aka R Madhavan. The upcoming actioner is an official adaption of 2017's super hit with the same name starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leads.

As soon as Roshan revealed Saif's look, it went viral on the internet, and Madhavan applauded Saif's look and tweeted, " Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha."

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, Hrithik Roshan shared his co-star's first look and called him 'one of the finest actors' as he wrote in his caption, "P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!"

Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared the same picture and wrote, "Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one." Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her comments section and wrote, "Charismatic! Looks to be a winner...inshallah."

In the remake, Hrithik plays the role of Vedha who was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik's first look from the film was unveiled on his birthday. Even at that time, the 'R.H.T.D.M' star praised Roshan and he said, "Now that's a 'Vedha' I do want to see…Wow bro…this is EPIC. Damnnn."

The Hindi remake is being directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar-Gayathri who helmed the original Tamil movie also. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi delivered fantastic performances as Vikram and Vedha respectively in the 2017 film, inspired by the folk tale of Vikram-Betaal. The Hindi remake will be out on 30 September 2022.