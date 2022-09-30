Vikram The Ghost Hindi teaser: Akkineni Nagarjuna looks lethal as ruthless killing machine in Sonal Chauhan starrer

File Photo

Vikram The Ghost makers, on Friday, launched the teaser of the action intense drama which is set in contemporary times. The film starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Gul Panag, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles is a celebration of action.

The film shows how an ex-Interpol officer turns into an unstoppable killing machine when he is provoked, especially when his family is dragged into the picture. Vikram The Ghost is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Sharrath Marar, and Creative Producer Manish Shah.

Watch teaser

Netizens have reacted to the teaster. One of them wrote, “The Ghost Hindi me bhi release hoga.” The second one said, “Hit to Pakka hai zada nahi 10 cr share kar legi badi baat hai Hindi version main Thank you so much GOLDMINES.” The third person wrote, I know that my first South Indian movie Don no.1 .I always learn this movie. Nagarjuna best actor.” The fourth one commented, “Bahut badhiya Sir aise hi acchi badhiya filmen Hindi mein late Raho to Jarur dekhenge theater mein , ise bhi Pushpa Ki Tarah hit banaenge.”The fifth one said, “Pls dubbing voice same rehne Dena unke liye or the voice in bhramhastra.. Don't give voices like given in doctor.”

In the film, Sonal Chauhan plays the leading lady alongside Nagarjuna. Kajal Aggarwal initially left the project because she was expecting her first child. The producers then enlisted Jacqueline Fernandez to play the part. She, on the other hand, opted out of the project for unknown reasons.

Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners are producing the film with Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar. Mukesh G cranks is the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors for the film. Akkineni Nagarjuna’s film will release in Hindi in theaters on 7th October 2022.