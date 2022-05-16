Vikram: Suriya confirmed to be playing cameo in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's actioner

Raaj Kamal Films International-Suriya/Instagram

Starring three of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry - Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi from Tamil cinema and Fahadh Faasil from Malayalam cinema, Vikram had its grand audio and trailer launch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 15.

At the spectacular event, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the three stars will be joined by the fourth star Suriya in the film. Suriya will play a pivotal cameo in the action-thriller slated to release on June 3. The 2-minute 38-second trailer gives a glimpse of three acclaimed artists and how their world intervenes with each other.

From the action-packed trailer, it is evident that Vikram will be one bombastic, entertaining rollercoaster ride. Kamal who plays the role of ruthless gang lord calls himself the lion of the mafia jungle. He names Vijay as the leopard, and Fadhad as the tiger of this jungle and enunciates that among lion, tiger, and leopard, only one will survive after the ultimate battle.

The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has delivered box office blockbusters such as Maanagaram starring Sri and Regina Cassandra, Kaithi starring Karthi, and Narain and Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. All three films are being remade in Bollywood.



Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the movie. Its first single Pathala Pathala, which has been written and sung by Kamal himself has already become a chart-topper. The rest four tracks in the soundtrack are named Vikram (Title Track), Wasted, Porkanda Singam, and Once Upon A Time.

Vikram is backed by Kamal Haasan's own production company Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. The film also stars Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles.