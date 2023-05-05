Vikram suffers broken rib in accident during rehearsals for Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, out of action for weeks

Vikram suffers broken rib in accident during rehearsals for Thangalaan

South star Vikram who is currently enjoying the success of his film Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently revealed that he met with a serious accident on the sets of his upcoming film Thangalam.

In a statement from his publicist, Vikram thanked his fans for his concerns. The statement read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest.”

According to the statement from Vikram’s publicist Suryanarayanan M, the actor was rehearsing for a scene in Thangalaan when he suffered a broken rib and other injuries. The actor has now taken a break from his work as advised by the doctor.

Thangalaan is a movie based on true events that revolve around the story of the mine workers of Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. Helmed by Pa. Ranjith, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Harikrishnan among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vikram was seen essaying the role of Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vikram Prabhu, among others, in key roles. The movie and Vikram’s role are receiving immense love from the audience. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience and has collected a whopping amount of Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide. Released on April 28, the film is a period action drama produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

