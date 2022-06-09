Throwback Thursday: Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi's old photo goes viral

Vikram/Twitter

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram is the latest blockbuster from Indian cinema which is ruling the domestic box office and as well as global box office. Starring Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, and Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, the action-packed entertainer has already grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Amid the roaring success of Vikram, an old photo starring Haasan with Suriya and Karthi has resurfaced on social media and is going viral across the internet. Suriya features in a cameo as the drug kingpin Rolex in the film's climax and his younger-brother Karthi also makes a voice-only appearance as Dilli in the film.

With Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj has started his Cinematic Universe as the film released on June 3 is the direct sequel to his 2019 hit film Kaithi which starred Karthi as Dilli in the leading role. Now, with the ending of Vikram, Suriya will be pitted against Kamal's Vikram and Kaithi's Dilli in the following sequels - Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3.



Following the global success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan has gifted Suriya a Rolex watch, a perfect gift synonymous with his character name in the film. It is said that the Jai Bhim actor didn't take any fee for his cameo. Kamal has also gifted Lokesh Kanagaraj a Lexus car and an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the film’s 13 assistant directors.

Talking about Vikram, the film is being appreciated for its terrific performances, engaging plot, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, addictive music, and unique background score. Anirudh Ravichander has provided an excellent soundtrack and background music and people are already claiming it to be his best work.

Apart from Kaithi and Vikram, Lokesh has helmed two other box office successes in Tamil cinema namely Maanagaram with Sri, Sundeep Kishan, and Regina Cassandra as the main leads and Master with Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the leading roles.