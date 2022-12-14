Search icon
Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi's 'incredible' physical transformation stuns internet, netizens say 'looks smart'

Vijay has been often trolled over his physical appearance, and now, he has taken fitness seriously.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Vijay Sethupathi

Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi has been hailed as one of the top stars of the South. But, he was even trolled and mocked over his physical appearance, and his bulgy belly. Time and again, people took a dig at Vijay's physicality. However, the star has shut down his trollers for good. A new photo of Vijay is going viral, as the actor looked leaner and smart than before.

In the photo, Vijay is posing for a mirror selfie wearing a white shirt with eyewear. With the photo, you can notice the difference between before and after Vijay. It seems like Sethupathi has shed a few kilos, and he's looking dapper in his latest appearance. Prashanth Rangaswamy shared a glimpse of a transformed Vijay on his Twitter, and wrote, "Looks like @VijaySethuOffl has lost quiet a lot of weight. Good to see."

Here's the post

As soon as Prashanth shared the photo, several netizens were shocked to see his new look of Vijay. Many of them found his transformation 'incredible.' While a few took a dig. Also, there were a few of his die-hard fans, who miss his old look. A user wrote, "Weight for your transformation brother." Another user mocked him, and wrote, "I think he's the same. Maybe it's the camera angle." A user added, "Vj is back." One of the users wrote, "Good to see him taking fitness seriously. Prashanth I earn only 5 rupees can I criticize him lol." One of the users stated, "U also loose some weight bro. Atleast 40 kgs." 

On the work front, he was last seen as the antagonist in Kamal Haasan starrer action blockbuster Vikram. Vijay will make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. He will also be seen with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's crime-thriller Merry Christmas. 
 

