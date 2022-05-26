Vikram star Kamal Haasan says he is great friends with Rajinikanth despite politics

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth/File photo

South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan, who will be seen next in the action thriller Vikram, has said that politics and friendship are different and that he was a close friend of fellow superstar, Rajinikanth and that they had decided when they were 25 as to where the relationship will reach.

He shared that they have a close personal rapport even though they had professional competition at times. Kamal, who heads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), also mentioned that he is friends with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and his son and DMK MLA Udayanidhi Stalin.

Kamal had come out with these statements during the audio and trailer launch of Vikram. He added that Rajinikanth was not able to come to the trailer launch but had called him up to wish him and to explain his non-availability for the programme.



The actor stated that he is having a good relationship with Udayanidhi Stalin adding that Red Giant Movies owned by Udayanidhi was distributing his movie Vikram in Tamil Nadu. The Vishwaroopam actor even revealed that Udayanidhi had told him that he was his (Kamal Haasan's) fan and had requested him to act in at least a movie a year.

Even though Kamal had campaigned extensively against Udayanidhi Stalin and DMK in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the actor maintained that there was no problem in continuing with the friendship even though there were political differences.

Coming to Vikram, apart from Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj's big-budget actioner stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and another superstar Suriya is playing a cameo in the film which is slated to release on June 3. It will clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major at the box office.



