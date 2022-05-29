Vikram star Kamal Haasan poses with Rajinikanth, netizens go gaga over the moment

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan

Next week, Kamal Haasan will make his comeback as an actor with the much-awaited actioner Vikram. The Ulgaya Nayagan is on a promotional spree for the film, and he is not leaving any stone unturned. Amid the hectic promotions, a superstar met another superstar, and that moment turned into an epic moment. During the promotional tour, Kamal Haasan met his close friend and co-star Rajinikanth, and the fans of these actors' are celebrating the union.

Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj shares the picture of these two legends posing with each other like long-lost friends, and this has set the internet on fire. While Kamal was spotted in a cool black tee, Rajinikanth was shining in simplicity with a white kurta and dhoti (loincloth) Even Lokesh pointed out the friendship between these two icons in his caption. Lokesh posted the images by saying, "Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir's (heart emojis)"

Here is the epic image

As we mentioned earlier, as soon as this moment was shared, social media was set on fire. Most of the netizens considered this capture as 'too much talent in one frame.' A user added, "That's aandavar... What ever comment's, negativity, fan fight, in social media, They both always proves again & again they have long lasting friendship and bonding." Another user commented, "One Of The Best Friendship In World Cinima... Two Top And Most Famous Acters On Charge Of Vikram..." A netizen mentioned, "It's a very rare thing that we can see in film industry From Beginning of their film journey to now they are friends. And they understand each and respect each .Top Actors With No Egos. Other Actors Should Learn From them RAJINI,KAMAL Friendship Bond."

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe and currently, he will start with Thalaiva 169. Haasan's Vikram will release in cinemas on June 3.