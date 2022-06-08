Vikram star Kamal Haasan gifts 'Rolex' to Suriya, actor reacts

Suriya-Kamal Haasan

After winning his fans, and turning theatres into stadiums, with his special cameo in Vikram, actor Suriya received a token of acknowledgement from Kamal Haasan himself. Ulaga Nayagan met Suriya and gifted him an expensive gift, that goes with his character name in Vikram, a 'Rolex' watch.

If you have watched or followed Vikram on social media, then you might know that Suriya's dreadful character is named Rolex. Well, this is a perfect gift Suriya can get, and that too from the man himself. Suriya shared this 'moment of pride' on his social media with three images, and captioned it saying, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan."

Here's the post

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM June 8, 2022

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, currently seems to be ruling the domestic and overseas box office. Going by what trade experts and industry insiders have to say, the film has now entered the prestigious Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The actioner, which also features actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and a cameo by superstar Suriya, has been winning hearts since its release on June 3. Vikram managed to outdo competition from Samrat Prithviraj and Major, both of which were released on the same day as the Kamal Haasan starter.

There's no denying that Vikram has been running successfully globally and to celebrate the film's massive victory at the box office, actor Kamal Haasan who plays the lead in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer, gifted the filmmaker a Lexus car. Earlier on Tuesday, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of Vikram. In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that lineup. Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverberating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together."