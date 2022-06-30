Vikram star Kamal Haasan congratulates 'brother' Suriya as latter gets invited to join The Academy

Suriya-Kamal Haasan/File photos

The blockbuster hit film Vikram star Kamal Haasan recently congratulated actor Suriya for having been invited by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, to join it in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, considered to be one of the iconic actors of the film industry, wrote, "Glad my brother Suriya treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence."

Suriya responded to Kamal's tweet, saying: "Thank you anna."

For the unversed, Suriya recently made a cameo appearance in Kamal's film Vikram. Sueriya brief role as Rolex in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial left fans in awe of the superstar. Soon after the film was declared a blockbuster hit and Suriya's character Rolex garnered immense praise and generated a lot of buzz for the movie worldwide, in a sweet gesture, Kamal Haasan presented his favourite Rolex watch was a present to Suriya for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster Vikram.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan wasn't the only one to congratulate Suriya. Actor Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, too took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya. Quoting Suriya's acceptance tweet to the Academy, he wrote, "This is wonderful news anna! Congratulations! Wishing our industry's deserving work gets more recognition in the coming years! This is for Tamil Nadu. This is for India!"

According to an official statement of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization has shared a list of invitees announcing the new members of the Academy Class for the year 2022, extending 397 invitations to 'distinguished artists and executives'.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2022. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity. This year's class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners," read the statement.

From India, Kajol Devgn has been honoured to become a member of the prestigious Academy Class, famed for her stunning performances in films like My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Fanaa. The actor has ruled Bollywood in the 90s decade, opposite the famous Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir.

Meanwhile, talking about Suriya, he has been featured in many notable Tamil films like the revolutionary Jai Bhim, Kaappaan and Rakht Charitra 2. Now the actor has paired up with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of his 2020 Tamil action-drama Sorarai Pottru.

Apart from Kajol and Suriya, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also invited talented artists like Jamie Dornan, Michael Greyeyes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Billie Eilish on board as well. In the scripting department, writers Reema Kagt who penned the Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, and Dil Dhadakne Do has been invited by The Academy. Indian-American producer, Aditya Sood who backed super-hit Hollywood films like Deadpool, and The Martian has also been invited as well.