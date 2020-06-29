Vikram's 'Saamy', Suriya's 'Singam' director Hari 'deeply saddened for having made five films glorifying police'

Filmmaker Hari who directed Suriya starrer Singam and Vikram starrer Saamy penned a letter in Tamil in which he regretted making movies on glorifying police brutality. His reaction came after the brutal death of father and son in Tuticorin after they were allegedly thrashed while in police custody. His letter read as "The Sathankulam incident should not happen to anyone else in Tamil Nadu."

He added, "The only way for that is to punish all those involved with the highest sentence. The violation by some in the police force has brought dishonour upon the entire force. I am deeply saddened today for having made five films glorifying the police."

Check out the letter below:

Meanwhile, as per PTI, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan told reporters on Sunday, "Assault and torture (of the arrested) should not be done. As far as the Greater Chennai Police or the state police is concerned, we have reiterated that even language that could hurt someone should not be used."

He went on to say, "Beating up is wrong, unlawful. We have been insisting this to all officials, personnel and police stations."

For the uninitiated, the media agency reported: "P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, 2020, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier."

The incident created a huge uproar across the nation and people on social media pages condemned it too.