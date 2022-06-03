Vikram review: Kamal Haasan starrer gets thumbs up from moviegoers, call it 'blockbuster'

Vikram/Poster

Vikram, Kamal Haasan's long-awaited film, has finally opened in theatres, and critiques have started coming in on social media. After four years, Kamal Haasan returns to the big screen with Vikram. The picture debuted to a flurry of positive responses and reviews, exceeding all expectations. As many people watched Vikram's opening day in theatres, netizens offered their thoughts on the pan-Indian film on the internet.

One fan wrote, “#Vikram: The best part of the film is saved for last - @Suriya_offl's extraordinary cameo is a huge energy bomb and it comes with his ultimate swag, villainy and unique styling. Can't wait to see what @Dir_Lokesh does with this franchise next, mainly with Suriya.”

Another wrote, “#Vikram - Fire Fire Fire Best cinematic experience l’ve ever had in recent times, action-packed second half deserves multiple watch! @ikamalhaasan , Fafa, @VijaySethuOffl& @Suriya_offl- what a treat to watch all these powerful performers in one @Dir_Lokesh.”



Also read: Vikram: Kamal Haasan's movie trailer screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, netizens call it 'proud moment'



Along with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi play lead roles in the film. Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das are among the supporting cast members in this action thriller. Lokesh Kangaraj directed the film, which was produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.