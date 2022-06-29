Vikram OTT release: When, where to watch Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer actioner

Vikram/File photo

Starring Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, and Makkal Selvan aka People's Treasure Vijay Sethupathi, Vikram has turned out to be a massive box office blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore at the box office.

For those who want to watch the Lokesh Kanagaraj actioner again or those who haven't seen the film yet, there is great news as Vikram will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The official social media handle of the streaming platform made the announcement by sharing a special clip in which Kamal Haasan can be seen blazing guns at the screen with Anirudh Ravichander's scintillating music in the background. "A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada", tweeted Disney+ Hotstar.

A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon!



Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/bCO3KfVcOK — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 29, 2022

Vikram is being loved by the audience for its gripping storyline, power-packed action sequences, and beginning of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) as the film's plot begins after the events in his previous blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. Now, fans are keenly awaiting the filmmaker and the producers to officially announce Vikram 3 and Kaithi 2.



The filmmaker had confirmed Kaithi 2 in an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle and the climax sequence of Vikram confirms that there will be a follow-up to the Tamil blockbuster, which introduced Suriya as the main antagonist playing the drug kingpin Rolex.

Apart from the four leading actors of the South Indian film industry, the film also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Kamal Haasan has also produced the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.