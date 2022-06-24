Vikram OTT release date: When, where to watch Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner

Vikram poster/File photo

Vikram OTT release date: Even after 20 days in theatres, Kamal Haasan's Vikram is having an outstanding run at the box office. The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, that is on its way to entering the Rs 400 crore club, continues to enthral the audience with its power-packed storyline and action sequences. But there is more good news on the way for Kamal Hassan's fans as the film is all set to have an OTT release.

Vikram OTT release date

As per a report in ANI, Vikram will hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

READ: Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep opens up on films releasing as pan-India movies, says 'everyone is trying...'

Vikram box office

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram's box office collection, veteran entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Monday (June 20) tweeted, "It can be confirmed that Vikram has broken all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu as it grosses Rs 155 Cr (share Rs 80Cr approximately) in 17 days and crosses the five-year-old record of Baahubali 2 (Rs 152Cr)!"

Last week, the unit of the film had organised a huge success meet in which, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu had disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil film has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. "

About the film

Vikram features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Kamal Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the film hit the theatres on June 3.