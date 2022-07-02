Vikram: Mahesh Babu praises Kamal Haasan starrer, calls film ‘blockbuster cinema’

File Photo

50 days after its debut, Kamal Haasan's major box office hit Vikram has gained a new fan. Mahesh Babu, a well-known figure in Tollywood, is the most recent celebrity to express admiration for the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has already tweeted numerous compliments about the movie and its main cast.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother.”



In another tweet he wrote, “Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best ever! It's going to top my playlist for a long time..Shine on!.”



He ended the thread writing, “And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan... not qualified enough to comment about the acting All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team.”

Check out the tweets here:

Kamal Haasan, who has also produced the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, had reacted to the film's global success and revealed what he will do with the money earned. Notably, Vikram is the biggest hit in Kamal's career spanning over six decaded.

Speaking at the press meeting in Chennai, Kamal told, "If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming", as quoted by IndianExpress.com.



He continued, "I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being".





