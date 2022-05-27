Vikram: Madras High Court restricts websites from unauthorised screening of Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram

After the Madras High Court restricted Internet Service Providers (ISP) and over 1000 websites from unauthorised screening or copying of the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, that is supposed to release on June 3, the superstar’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International is on high alert.

The production house has communicated to all the Internet Service Providers and sites that stringent legal action would be taken if the movie is copied or transmitted or if misused. According to the report of IANS, Madras High Court judge, Justice Saravanan had on a petition filed by R. Murali Krishnan of Raaj Kamal Films International, restraining 29 ISPs including BSNL, Vodafone idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio and 1308 websites from unauthorised copying or transmission of Vikram, the complete movie or in parts.

The advocate of the petitioner, Vijayan Subramanian submitted to the court that when the film is released on June 3, the websites would illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit, and communicate the copyright-protected movie. The applicant also said that the 1308 websites have the potential to upload and enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute and display the film through 29 ISPs which amounts to infringement of the applicant’s copyright.

Earlier in a media interaction, when asked about the North vs South debate ongoing in the industry, actor Kamal Haasan said, “I can only say... that I always looked at myself as an Indian, and my terrain as the whole country. I could be anywhere and be comfortable. I think that's the beauty of a diverse country like India.” The movie produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil playing major characters is all set for a worldwide release on 1000 screens on June 3. Vikram is one of the most awaited movies of 2022 and Raaj Kamal Films International is worried that if the movie is copied or reproduced, it would amount to major financial losses including to those with whom the producers had entered into agreements for the purpose of marketing, promotion, communication, etc.