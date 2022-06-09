Vikram: Lokesh Kanagraj spills the beans on adding Kamal Haasan's de-ageing sequence for OTT release

Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagraj

Kamal Haasan's latest blockbuster Vikram is a roaring success in cinemas, and it has become a perfect comeback for Ulagya Nayagan. The film is been cherished like a festival in cinemas, and now the director of the film Lokesh Kanagraj will make you excited for the OTT release as well.

Recently, Lokesh did an interview with Cinema Vikatan, and there he revealed that the de-ageing sequence of Kamal Haasan will be added in the digital release of Vikram. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared this update on his Twitter. Lokesh said that a young avatar of Kamal was initially planned for theatrical release, but the VFX work is still going on, and that's the reason why the sequence will now be seen on the digital release. As per Bala's tweet, Lokesh said, "In an exclusive interview to @CinemaVikatan, @Dir_Lokesh tells the de-ageing sequences which were supposed to be part of #Vikram. The work is still going on and they will be released exclusively later on a different platform (streaming)..."

Recently, Lokesh conducted a QnA session on his Twitter, where he revealed that he wanted the VFX of the film to be much more enhanced, and better than the final output. He also revealed that his previous blockbuster Kaithi will get a sequel, and it will be linked with Vikram. A fan asked him, "#AskDirLokesh how did Arjun Das character alive after his death in Kaithi can't believe it", asked a netizen to which Lokesh answered, "Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh."

Vikram was released in cinemas on June 3, and it stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in primary roles and Suriya in a special appearance.