Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj receives 'lifetime settlement letter' from Kamal Haasan after film's global success

Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the man of the moment as his recent film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles has turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning more than Rs 175 crore at the global box office within just three days of its release on June 3 and is running successfully in packed theatres across the world.

Now, the filmmaker has received an appreciation letter from the legendary superstar Haasan, which he shared on his social media, calling it ' a lifetime settlement letter. Taking to his Twitter account on the night of Monday, June 6, Lokesh shared the letter written by the Anbe Sivam actor in Tamil.

"Lifetime settlement letter...Words can’t express how emotional I’m feeling reading this! Nandri Andavarey (Thank you Lord)", is how Lokesh captioned his post in which he tagged Haasan, along with three hands joined emojis. His post has gone viral on the internet, with many netizens even trying to translate the text into English.

“Life time settlement letter”

Words can’t express how emotional I’m feeling reading this!

Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/5yF4UnGnVj June 6, 2022

Lokesh has spoken on different platforms that he has been a fan of Kamal for the past many years. When he was asked before the release if Vikram is solely a Kamal Haasan film, the filmmaker had confidently said that it is 100% Lokesh Kanagaraj film and it truly shows as the film relies on strong writing and engaging screenplay.



READ | Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals he acted as Kamal Haasan's make-up artist on sets



Before Vikram, Lokesh delivered box office blockbusters such as Maanagaram starring Sri and Regina Cassandra in 2017, Kaithi starring Karthi and Narain in 2019, and Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in 2021. These three films are already being remade in Bollywood.

Made as a sequel to Kaithi, Vikram's climax with the introduction of Suriya as the deadly drug kingpin Rolex paves the way for Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3 in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.