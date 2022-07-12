Vikram: KGF director Prashanth Neel heaps praise on Kamal Haasan's film, Lokesh Kanagaraj responds

Vikram-Prashanth Neel/File photos

Starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Vikram has become the most talked-about Tamil film since its release on June 3 and has also set the cash registers ringing as the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has collected more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

After the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, now Prashanth Neel has joined the Vikram bandwagon and heaped praises on the film. The filmmaker, who has directed the blockbuster films KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, took to his Twitter handle on Monday, July 11, and congratulated the entire Vikram team.

Neel said watching the three superstars on the screen together was a feast and said that he is a big admirer of the Maanagaram director. He called the music director Anirudh Ravichander 'rockstar', whose soundtrack and background score are being said to be his career-best work to date.

The action choreographers Anbu and Arivu, who work together in the film industry as Anbariv, had mastered action scenes in Neel's KGF franchise and Vikram. They even received the National Film Award for Best Stunt Choreographer for KGF Chapter 1. In his tweet, Neel wrote that he is very proud of both of them after seeing their work in the Tamil film.



"Congratulations to the entire team of #Vikram. Watching @ikamalhaasan sir, @VijaySethuOffl and #FahadhFaasil together was a feast. Always a big admirer of your work @Dir_Lokesh. Your a rockstar @anirudhofficial. Very proud of our masters @anbariv, wishing you both more success!", read Prashanth's tweet.

Like wise sir and it means a lot sir https://t.co/Myu2hgXvKA — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 11, 2022

In his subsequent tweet, Neel wrote, "Still can't get over #Rolex. @Suriya_offl sir you were just (firecracker emoji)". Suriya played the cameo role of the drug kingpin Rolex in the film's climax. Lokesh Kanagaraj quote-tweeted Neel and wrote, "Like wise sir (fire emoji) and it means a lot sir (joined hands emoji)".