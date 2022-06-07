Vikram: Kamal Haasan thanks fans for film's success in pan-India way amid language row

Kamal Haasan in Vikram/Twitter

Superstar Kamal Haasan thanks all his fans for pouring love and support for ‘VIKRAM: HITLIST’

Its been raining praises for Team Vikram amidst the release of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The audience is in complete awe of the actor's performance, who made a comeback on screen after a gap of four years. Fans are showcasing Kamal Haasan with a lot of love for his power-packed avatar in Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Taking to social media, Kamal Haasan shared a sweet and touching message for his fans who have supported him throughout his acting journey.

READ: Vikram box office collection day 4: Film proves to be a sensation overseas; check UK, USA, Australia earnings

In a pan-India way, Kamal Haasan shared different videos speaking in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi to express gratitude to his fans. He thanked the audience for supporting him and making Vikram a huge success.

In a video shared on Raaj Kamal Films Twitter handle, Kamal Haasan thanked his fans for making Vikram a blockbuster hit. Kamal said that the success of Vikram proves that good cinema always wins and it doesn't matter whether the film hails from any part of the country -- north or south, or any part of the world. He said the film's success is not merely his victory, but also of all the good films out there being made by different artists and technicians in India. He added that he breathes cinema and urged the audience to always support good cinema.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Vikram has been performing well at the box office. The Kamal Haasan starrer crossed the Rs 175 crore mark worldwide in 3 days and has proven to be a sensation overseas.