Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer sets box office on fire, becomes 1st Tamil movie to gross Rs 40 crore in Kerala

File Photo

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, continues to captivate moviegoers. The movie had surpassed the 300-crore mark in India, making it the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu history and a national smash.

Now, Vikram has grossed more than Rs 40 crore in Kerala becoming the first film to do so.

Revealing details Ramesh Bala wrote, #Vikram has grossed more than 40 crs in #Kerala. First Tamil movie to do so..Hugely profitable to the distributor..”

#Vikram has grossed more than 40 crs in #Kerala



First Tamil movie to do so..



Hugely profitable to the distributor.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 10, 2022

It made Rs. 164.75 crores in its first week in the theatres, followed by a business of Rs. 72.50 crores in week 2. The film closed its third week with a total of Rs. 38.50 crores and the fourth week with Rs. 21.50 crores. The film finished its fifth-weekend raking in approximately Rs 5.25 crores and is expected to earn more.

The film will also hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team’s mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the film has marked Kamal Haasan’s glorious comeback and is touted to be the perfect choice for a possible franchise.