Vikram: Kamal Haasan's movie trailer screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, netizens call it 'proud moment'

Kamal Haasan and his upcoming film Vikram have taken Dubai by storm. The film's trailer was screened at the iconic landmark Burj Khalifa, and Ulaga Nayagan was smiling. As the trailer of the film was been showcased on the landmark, Kamal and his associates were watching it with pride, and a few even recorded the moment on their phones.

As soon as the video appeared, many fans expressed their happiness over the moment, and claim it as a 'proud moment.' A user asserted, "@ibalamurugan72 sir, this is why we love and adore #Aandavar so much. He always wants to give/be the best in anything he does." Actor Model Sanam Shetty added, "Hearty Congratulations for the grand release @ikamalhaasan sir. Your consistent dedication to bringing worldwide recognition to Indian films is inspiring. Best wishes to team #Vikram." Another netizen added how Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest artists, "When pushpa, rrr, kgf2 released one by one, on that time tamil movie lovers felt insecured. U changed everything with in a month...Ticket booking are going very well all over the world. U r the real God father of tamil industry."

Recently, we spoke to trade analyst Ramesh Bala to get a knack for Vikram's box office collection. Talking about the opening day collection, Ramesh Bala added, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores." Vikram will release in cinemas on June 3 with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, and Adivi Sesh's Major.