Vikram: Kamal Haasan's BTS video doing push-ups goes viral, Lokesh Kanagaraj says 'eagle has landed'

The actioner Vikram, starring the legendary actor Kamal Haasan in the titular role along with superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, continues its glorious run at the box office as the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has collected more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office. Released on June 3, the Tamil blockbuster is still running with packed theatres in its fourth week across India and the world.

In the evening on Tuesday, June 28, the filmmaker Lokesh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets in which the Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero Haasan is seen doing push-ups on the sets of the film. Posting the video on his Twitter account, he wrote, "@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised.. He did 26..I missed recording the initial two..The eagle has landed (fire emoji) #Vikram".

Lokesh's caption 'The eagle has landed' is a reference to the lyrics of the song Once Upon A Time from the film's brilliant soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. From the video, it is clear that it is when the action-loaded climax sequence was being shot which features Vikram aka Haasan going into full beast mode to kill Sethupathi's Santhanam and his gang.

@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised.. He did 26..i missed recording the initial two..

The eagle has landed #Vikram pic.twitter.com/5rdKG9JPoE June 28, 2022

The video has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform with several Twitter users pointing out the fact that Haasan is 67 years old. When some people pointed out that it is not exactly a push, a fan penned a long tweet that read, "People who are criticizing this push-ups calling it that this not how it’s done are ignorant. He is pumping, people who regularly exercise can do this for a quick pump that's all. He can’t do a whole proper push-up routine and get tired before the scene."



The plot line of Vikram continued after the events in Kaithi, Lokesh's previous blockbuster starring Karthi, and ends with the build of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe with the introduction of the main antagonist Rolex played by Suriya in an explosive cameo.