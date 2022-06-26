Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi's movie earns Rs 400 crore worldwide

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's comeback action-thriller Vikram has entered the elite 400-crore club. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial which will complete 25 days in cinemas tomrrow has earned Rs 400 (gross) worldwide. Vikram is the only Tamil film after Rajinikanth's 2.0 (2018) to achieve this feat.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed this magnum feat achieved by team Vikram by tweeting, "#Vikram enters the Rs 400 Cr WW Gross Club."

Here's the tweet

#Vikram enters the 400 Cr WW Gross Club.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 26, 2022

Kaushik LM also shared this milestone of Vikram and tweeted, "#Vikram - 400 CR total WW gross done as it approaches the 25 days mark in theaters tomorrow. Just WOW! "Once upon a time" kinda success this is! #400CRVikram. Naanooru Kodi dawwww! #KamalHaasan"

Here's the tweet

#Vikram - 400 CR total WW gross done as it approaches the 25 days mark in theaters tomorrow.



Just WOW! "Once upon a time" kinda success this is! #400CRVikram



Naanooru Kodi dawwww! #KamalHaasan — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 26, 2022

The film, which has been declared an all-time hit considering its success at the box office, both domestic and worldwide, was marching towards the Rs 400 crore mark globally as it holds more than 700 screens worldwide. As per the TOI report, the film enjoyed special morning shows in Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu, as it has received an overwhelming response in the state since its release. Notably, Vikram is the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

Last Friday, the team of Vikram organised a huge success meet to mark the all-time records the film was smashing. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including director Lokesh, actor Kamal Haasan, music director Anirudh and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks." Vikram was released in cinemas on June 3 with Adivi Sesh's Major, and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.