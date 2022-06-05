Vikram: Kamal Haasan's actioner full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Vikram/File photo

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram was released on June 3 to amazing reviews and positive word-of-mouth and thus, opened to a tremendous response among the moviegoers. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

It is a rare occurrence as Vikram does justice to each of the three superstars in the film and even introduces Suriya as the main antagonist for its sequel. However, there is one bad news for the film as the action thriller has been leaked online on several platforms and torrent sites.

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Vikram has become the latest victim of piracy as the film is available to download from infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 123movies, 123movierulz, and other torrent websites.

Vikram is not the first film to have been leaked on such infamous sites. Recently, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash' KGF Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, and Ajith Kumar's Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.



Even though the film has been leaked online, people are still lining up outside theatres to watch the magic of Kamal Haasan. Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero returns to the big screen after four years as he was last seen in the espionage thriller Vishwaroopam II which the actor had directed too.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi's last release was in the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in April 2022, and Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise which came out in December 2021 that also marked actor's debut in Telugu cinema.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)