Vikram: Kaithi actor Karthi reviews Kamal Haasan's film, calls Suriya's character Rolex 'scary'

Kaithi star Karthi aka Dilli, who gave a voice-only appearance in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, recently reviewed the Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. Mighty impressed by the performances of the lead stars Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi took to Twitter to appreciate the film and Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction.

Vikram, which was released in the theatres on June 3, marks Kamal Haasan's return to films after a gap of four years.

Actor Karthi recently watched Vikram in the theatres and took to social media to share his review of the film. In a tweet, Karthi wrote, "#Vikram - as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our @ikamalhaasan sir! It's such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout. #FahadFaasil never lets his intensity drop."

".@VijaySethuOffl brings out a new shade of baddie. @anirudhofficial…what a background score…he makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful. Finally…mannnn #Rolex sir was SCARY. @Dir_Lokesh you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience," Karthi wrote in another tweet.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is a part of the Kaithi universe. The post-credits scene also hinted at a possible sequel to Vikram, where Karthi's elder brother, superstar Suriya who had a 5-minute cameo in Vikram, is expected to play the main agonists against Kamal's titular character.

Meanwhile, Vikram has been having a sensational run at the box office. The film has minted Rs 175 crore at the box office worldwide and is expected to gain momentum considering the positive reviews that have been pouring in from all quarters.