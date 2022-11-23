Search icon
Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Family members, list of famous Bollywood films

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 | Photo: PTI

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82. He was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune due to health complications. He was a renowned and celebrated face of the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Gokhale made his debut with the film Parwana with Amitabh Bacchan in 1971. He has worked in some of the finest Bollywood and Marathi films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

The National Award-winning actor was last seen in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma, which was released in theatres in June this year. 

Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhle and two daughters. 

Here is a list of some his most famous Bollywood movies: 

Khuda Gawah

  • Released -- 1992
  • Director- Mukul S Anand
  • Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Danny, Vikram Gokhale, more. 

Agneepath

  • Released- 1990
  • Director- Mukul S Anand
  • Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny, Neelam Kothari, Vikram Gokhale, more. 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

  • This romantic musical film came out in 1999. 
  • Director- Sanjay Leela Bhasali
  • Cast: Aishwarya Rai, Salmaan Khan, Ajay Devgan, Samita Jaykar, Vikram Gokhale and more. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

  • Realeased in- 2007
  • Genre- Comedy horror
  • Director- Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee
  • Cast- Ashkay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel, Vikram Gokhale, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more. 

Mission Mangal

  • Released-- 2019
  • Director-- Jagan Shakti
  • Cast-- Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Vikram Gokhale, more. 

Ladla 

  • Released -- March 1994
  • Director- Raj Kanwar
  • Cast- Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Vikram Gokhale, more. 

Dil se 

  • Released -- 1998
  • Director- Mani Ratnam
  • Cast- Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Vikram Gokhale, more. 
