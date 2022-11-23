Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Family members, list of famous Bollywood films

Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 | Photo: PTI

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82. He was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune due to health complications. He was a renowned and celebrated face of the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Gokhale made his debut with the film Parwana with Amitabh Bacchan in 1971. He has worked in some of the finest Bollywood and Marathi films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The National Award-winning actor was last seen in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma, which was released in theatres in June this year.

Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhle and two daughters.

Here is a list of some his most famous Bollywood movies:

Khuda Gawah

Released -- 1992

Director- Mukul S Anand

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Danny, Vikram Gokhale, more.

Agneepath

Released- 1990

Director- Mukul S Anand

Cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny, Neelam Kothari, Vikram Gokhale, more.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This romantic musical film came out in 1999.

Director- Sanjay Leela Bhasali

Cast: Aishwarya Rai, Salmaan Khan, Ajay Devgan, Samita Jaykar, Vikram Gokhale and more.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Realeased in- 2007

Genre- Comedy horror

Director- Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee

Cast- Ashkay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel, Vikram Gokhale, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Mission Mangal

Released-- 2019

Director-- Jagan Shakti

Cast-- Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Vikram Gokhale, more.

Ladla

Released -- March 1994

Director- Raj Kanwar

Cast- Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Vikram Gokhale, more.

Dil se