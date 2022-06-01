Vikram first review out: Kamal Haasan starrer leaves 'stunning impact', writes UAE-based critic

Credit: File photo

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, the most anticipated new Indian film on IMDb’s list, is all set to hit the theatres on June 3. This will be a comeback movie for Kamal Haasan, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

The first review of Vikram is also out, UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu has reviewed the film. He tweeted, “First Review #Vikram! It is an earnest and honest effort, a terrific action thriller, with several poignant moments and episodes that leave a stunning impact. If you are in the frame of mind to watch superior quality, sensible cinema, Go for it #KamalHaasan Fans.”

Meanwhile, DNA got in touch with trade expert Ramesh Bala to understand the buzz about Kamal Haasan's film. "The film has tremendous buzz, considering the fact the fact that Kamal is making a comeback after years, and the film has a stellar star cast with talents of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil...Even Suriya is making a cameo, and it is directed by Lokesh...who has directed Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The trailer has been appreciated by the masses... it looks like a perfect mass entertainer. So, Vikram is keenly awaited by moviegoers."

Talking about the opening day collection, Ramesh Bala added, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."

Vikram is a pan-India release and the film will clash with other biggies like Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh Major in north India. Ramesh added that "The Hindi version of the film has created a buzz among the fraternity. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are popular in the north sector due to OTT, and Kamal Haasan is a significant name in the industry. So the film has a chance to open in the range of Rs 2 crores. However, if the content clicks well, and people really liked the film, then it has a great chance of giving tough competition to Prithviraj and Major. However, the entire scenario will make or break after Friday."