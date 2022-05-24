Vikram: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals he acted as Kamal Haasan's make-up artist on sets

Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Vikram is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2022 as it stars three huge stars from the South film industry - Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi from Kollywood aka Tamil cinema and Fahadh Faasil from Mollywood aka Malayalam cinema. Even Tamil superstar Suriya plays a pivotal cameo role in the film.

In a recent interview, Lokesh revealed that he got an opportunity to work as Kamal Haasan's make-up artist for 32 days on the film's sets when he was asked the best memory he took home from the sets of Vikram as Kamal Haasan's fan.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, the director said, “I always wondered why he was interested in doing his own make-up. He told me about the history behind it. So, we had to do blood make-up for him for the movie. I asked him if I could do it on him. He agreed, and I spent half an hour doing the make-up."

The filmmaker continued, "He liked my work, and asked who should take it forward from hereon. I told him I wanted to do it for him if he’s ok with it. He said he’s ok if I am ok. That’s how I became the first director to do make-up on Kamal Haasan. I was his make-up artist for 32 days."



Before Vikram, Lokesh has delivered box office blockbusters such as Maanagaram starring Sri and Regina Cassandra, Kaithi starring Karthi and Narain, and Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. All three films are being remade in Bollywood.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, backed by Haasan's own production company Raaj Kamal Films International, and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Vikram releases in cinemas worldwide on June 3.