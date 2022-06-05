Vikram: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is 'emotional' about Kamal Haasan's film, pens heartwarming note

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's latest actioner Vikram has set the global box office on fire, and people are raving the trio of Kamal-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil like a feast. Now, the writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj has expressed his feeling about the blockbuster response to the film.

Lokesh took his feeling to Twitter and stated that he is finding it difficult, to sum up, his feeling for the audience, and he is thankful to the audience for such crazy acceptance. Lokesh tweeted, "I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all."

I haven’t been this emotional ever.The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all June 5, 2022

Before the release, DNA got in touch with trade expert Ramesh Bala to understand the buzz about Kamal Haasan's film. "The film has tremendous buzz, considering the fact the fact that Kamal is making a comeback after years, and the film has a stellar star cast with talents of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil...Even Suriya is making a cameo, and it is directed by Lokesh...who has directed Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The trailer has been appreciated by the masses... it looks like a perfect mass entertainer. So, Vikram is keenly awaited by moviegoers."

Talking about the opening day collection, Ramesh Bala added, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores." Vikram released in cinemas on June 3 with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major, but still, Kamal's film has taken the lead in worldwide collections.