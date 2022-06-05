Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's film set to cross Rs 150 crore mark

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has become the biggest hit from his illustrious, impressive filmography, as the film is on a rampage mode, and it has set new records at the box office.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial has done the impossible. The film is expected to break the 150-crores mark worldwide in just three days, and Vikram will become the top grosser in Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Kaushik LM confirmed that Vikram broke two feats and set new records, he tweeted, "2 dream milestone marks comfortably crossed by #Vikram after the opening 3-days itself. All India domestic gross, 100 CR+. Total WW gross, 150 CR+. Let's post the exact numbers tomo! And, #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's career best grosser in TN after 3-days itself #ATBBVikram."

Taran Adarsh has also tweeted about the magical run of Vikram in the overseas markets. He tweeted that till now Vikram has managed to gross over Rs 20 crores from international markets. He tweeted, "‘VIKRAM’ SCORES BIG NUMBERS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS… #Vikram is having a DREAM RUN #Overseas… Total till Saturday… USA: $ 1,372,386 [₹ 10.65 cr] #UK: £ 2,86,589 [₹ 2.78 cr] #Australia: A$ 463,506 [₹ 2.60 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 47,285 [₹ 24.01 lacs]."

Earlier, trade expert Ramesh Bala predicted to us that if the film clicks well among the audience, then there is a certainty that it will cross Rs 150 crores in the weekend. He said, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."