Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film will beat Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in Tamil Nadu

Vikram

The box office collection of Kamal Haasan's crime thriller Vikram continues the upward trend, and the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crores on day 2. Not only that, but Haasan's latest film will also beat the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabala tweeted about this milestone and said, "#Vikram is on course to SURPASS #Beast lifetime TN gross of Rs 65.45 cr in the first week itself."

#Vikram is on course to SURPASS #Beast lifetime TN gross of 65.45 cr in the first week itself. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 4, 2022

Vikram made a bombastic debut worldwide and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earned Rs 48.68 crores on Friday. Manobala shared the figure with the territory-wise breakup. Manobala tweeted, "#Vikram WW Box Office. TN - Rs 20.61 cr. AP/TS - Rs 3.74 cr. KA - Rs 3.96 cr. KL - Rs 5.10 cr. ROI - Rs 1.02 cr. OS - Rs 14.25 cr [Reported Locs]. Total - Rs 48.68 cr."

#Vikram WW Box Office



TN - 20.61 cr

AP/TS - 3.74 cr

KA - 3.96 cr

KL - 5.10 cr

ROI - 1.02 cr

OS - 14.25 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - 48.68 cr June 4, 2022

Earlier, Ramesh Bala spoke to us about Vikram's impact on the box office and said, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."

Ramesh even added that "The film has tremendous buzz, considering the fact the fact that Kamal is making a comeback after years, and the film has a stellar star cast with talents of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil...Even Suriya is making a cameo, and it is directed by Lokesh...who has directed Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The trailer has been appreciated by the masses... it looks like a perfect mass entertainer. So, Vikram is keenly awaited by moviegoers."