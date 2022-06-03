Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film opens huge in Kerala, movie will earn Rs 6 crore

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has added more glory to Indian cinemas, and the film's box office collection is expected to open with a thunderous response. As per the trade analyst Kaushik LM, Vikram will open on a gigantic note.

Kaushik LM tweeted his box office prediction saying, "#Vikram Kerala Day1 gross is expected to be 5.5 - 6 CR...THUNDEROUS OPENING! #VikramInAction bigtime at the BO, in all regions!"

Another trade tracker ForumKerelam has predicted that Vikram has created havoc in Kerala and tweeted, "#Vikram Tracked collection alone all set to go past 4cr mark. Irrespective of Small or Big centre's the Movie is creating Havoc at Kerala."

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that Vikram is destined to set box office on fire. Bala added, "The film has tremendous buzz, considering the fact the fact that Kamal is making a comeback after years, and the film has a stellar star cast with talents of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil...Even Suriya is making a cameo, and it is directed by Lokesh...who has directed Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The trailer has been appreciated by the masses... it looks like a perfect mass entertainer. So, Vikram is keenly awaited by moviegoers."

Talking about the opening day collection, Ramesh Bala added, "The film has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya in primary roles. The film has clashed with Adivi Sesh's Major and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj on the box office, but people are rejocing Haasan's thriller.