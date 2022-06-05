Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film BEATS Rajinikanth's 2.0, Thalapathy Vijay's Master in Australia

Vikram/File photo

Kamal Haasan's action-packed entertainer Vikram, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, is turning out to be the next biggest blockbuster worldwide as the film has surpassed the first two day collections of Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Beast at the Australian box office.

Ramesh Bala, a well-known entertainment industry tracker took to his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, June 5, and wrote, "#Vikram - All-Time No.1 Kollywood movie for the first two days Gross at the #Australia Box office.. 2 Days Gross: (Day 1 + Day 2) #Vikram - A$463,506, #2Point0 - A$ 427,759, #Master - A$379,788, #Beast - A$351,473."

Bala also mentioned that Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film in Australia counting the first two-day box-office collections by collecting A$463,506, which is approximately equivalent to Rs 2.6 crores INR.

Coincidentally, Master, released in 2021, was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Thalapathy Vijay portrayed an alcoholic professor JD assigned to reform the inmates of a juvenile detention center headed by Sethupathi's Bhavani, a ruthless gangster.

The blockbuster 2.0, released in 2018, was the sequel to Enthiran (Robot) which came out in 2010. Superstar Rajinikanth reprised his role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the humanoid robot Chitti and was also seen as Chitti 3.0 whereas Akshay Kumar played the antagonist named Pakshi Rajan in the Shankar directorial.



Meanwhile, in another tweet, Bala mentioned that Kamal Haasan starrer has collected Rs 100 crore club from its worldwide earnings within just two days of its release, which is a humungous achievement of its own.

True to his nickname Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero, the Tamil superstar Haasan has proved to be the perfect draw for the audiences to Vikram across the globe.