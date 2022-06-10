Vikram box office collection day 7: Kamal Haasan starrer zooms past Rs 250 crore mark

File Photo

Vikram, the latest film from Kamal Haasan's renowned and spectacular filmography, has gone on a rampage at the box office, breaking all previous records.

The film has now crossed Rs 250 crore mark worldwide and confirming the same, Ramesh Bala worte, “In it's first week, #Vikram has grossed ₹ 250 Crs+ at the WW Box office..”



Check out the tweet here:

In it's first week, #Vikram has grossed ₹ 250 Crs+ at the WW Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2022

For the unversed, The film has now become the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs 25 crore gross mark in Kerala. Additionally, at the end of the first week Vikram has joined the tamil Nadu Rs 100 crore gross club.

"#Vikram becomes the First Tamil movie to cross ₹25 Crs gross mark in #Kerala," Entertainment tracker wrote on Twitter. He wrote in a separate tweet, "At the end of the 1st week, #Vikram has joined the TN ₹ 100 Crs gross club..A remarkable achievement.. Congratulations #Ulaganayagan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @Suriya_offl @SGayathrie @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial."

Earlier, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had noted that Vikram had crossed the Rs 170 crore mark at the box office in India. “#Vikram WW Box Office, Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr. Day 3 - ₹ 40.82 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 26.30 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 18.59 cr, Total - ₹ 170.46 cr. Continues to MINT money," Manobala wrote on Twitter.

The actioner, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and a cameo by superstar Suriya, has been winning hearts.

Also read: After success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan to contest in next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Meanwhile, Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.