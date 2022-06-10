Vikram box office collection day 7: First Tamil movie to cross Rs 25 crore gross mark in Kerala

Vikram box office collection day 7/File photo

South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has had a roaring first week at the domestic and overseas box office. The film achieved several feats in the seven days of its release in the theatres and continues to rule the box office. Vikram seems to be doing phenomenal business at the box office if one is to go by what trade experts and industry insiders have to say.

Besides minting Rs 170 crore at the domestic box office and collecting Rs 200 crore globally, the film has now become the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs 25 crore gross mark in Kerala. Additionally, at the end of the first week Vikram has joined the tamil Nadu Rs 100 crore gross club.

"#Vikram becomes the First Tamil movie to cross ₹25 Crs gross mark in #Kerala," Entertainment tracker wrote on Twitter. He wrote in a separate tweet, "At the end of the 1st week, #Vikram has joined the TN ₹ 100 Crs gross club..A remarkable achievement.. Congratulations #Ulaganayagan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @Suriya_offl @SGayathrie @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial."

About how the film is faring overseas, Ramesh Bala wrote in a tweet, "#Vikram has grossed $31,320 from #Norway and $6,543 from #Russia (reported locations).. 1st weekend."

Check out the tweets below:

#Vikram becomes the First Tamil movie to cross ₹ 25 Crs gross mark in #Kerala June 10, 2022



Earlier, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had noted that Vikram had crossed the Rs 170 crore mark at the box office in India. “#Vikram WW Box Office, Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr. Day 3 - ₹ 40.82 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 26.30 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 18.59 cr, Total - ₹ 170.46 cr. Continues to MINT money," Manobala wrote on Twitter.

The actioner, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and a cameo by superstar Suriya, has been winning hearts.

Vikram was able to outperform Samrat Prithviraj and Major, both of which were released on the same day as Kamal Haasan's film on June 3.

There's no denying that Vikram has been a box office blockbuster around the world, and to commemorate the film's tremendous success, actor Kamal Haasan, who plays the protagonist in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action-comedy, presented the director with a Lexus automobile. Earlier on Tuesday, Kamal shared a video on Twitter in which he thanked the Vikram audience as well as his whole cast and crew.