Vikram box office collection day 6: Kamal Haasan starrer mints Rs 170 crore in India, check day-wise earnings

File Photo

One of the most anticipated films of the year was Vikram, featuring Megastar Kamal Haasan. The film was released on Friday, May 3 and has received a lot of positive feedback. In India, the film has grossed over Rs 170 crore.

Confirming the same, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Vikram WW Box Office, Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr. Day 3 - ₹ 40.82 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 26.30 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 18.59 cr, Total - ₹ 170.46 cr. Continues to MINT money.”



#Vikram WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 40.82 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 26.30 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 18.59 cr

Total - ₹ 170.46 cr



Continues to MINT money. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 8, 2022



According to industry insiders and trade analysts, the film has already surpassed the prestigious Rs 200 crore club at the global box office.The actioner, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and a cameo by superstar Suriya, has been winning hearts.

Vikram was able to outperform Samrat Prithviraj and Major, both of which were released on the same day as Kamal Haasan's film.

Suriya received a present of gratitude from Kamal Haasan himself after his special cameo in Vikram won him fans. Ulaga Nayagan met Suriya and presented him with an expensive gift, a 'Rolex' watch, which corresponded to his character's name in Vikram.

If you've seen Vikram or followed him on social media, you'll know that Suriya's character is called Rolex. Suriya posted three photographs on social media to commemorate this 'moment of pride.'

There's no denying that Vikram has been a box office blockbuster around the world, and to commemorate the film's tremendous success, actor Kamal Haasan, who plays the protagonist in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action comedy, presented the director with a Lexus automobile. Earlier on Tuesday, Kamal shared a video on Twitter in which he thanked the Vikram audience as well as his whole cast and crew.



Also read: Vikram box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 200 crore globally

In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that lineup. Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverberating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together."