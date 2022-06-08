Vikram box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 200 crore globally

Vikram box office collection day 5/File photo

Vikram box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, currently seems to be ruling the domestic and overseas box office. Going by what trade experts and industry insiders have to say, the film has now entered the prestigious Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The actioner, which also features actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and a cameo by superstar Suriya, has been winning hearts since its release on June 3.

Vikram managed to outdo competition from Samrat Prithviraj and Major, both of which were released on the same day as the Kamal Haasan starrer.

READ: Kangana Ranaut backs suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, claims 'Hindu Gods are insulted almost everyday'

As per entertainment tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, on Tuesday, Vikram entered the Rs 200 crore club. "#Vikram enters the ₹ 200 Crs WW Gross Club..," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bala also noted that Vikram had become the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in Kerala. "#Vikram is now the All-time No.1 Tamil Movie in #Kerala," he wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweets below:

For the unversed, the Kamal Haasan-led Vikram crossed Rs 90 crore in its first two days -- a record also because it was a non-holiday weekend.

There's no denying that Vikram has been running successfully globally and to celebrate the film's massive victory at the box office, actor Kamal Haasan who plays the lead in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer, gifted the filmmaker a Lexus car.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of Vikram.

In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that line up.

"It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known.

"My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for Vikram's success.

"Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverberating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together.

"The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that," the actor said before signing off.

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.