Vikram box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan's film breaches $2 million mark in USA

Vikram/File photo

With Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, Kamal Haasan has returned to the big screen after Vishwaroopam II, his last release in 2018, which was a box office dud. And the legendary superstar has set the cash registers ringing across the world with his latest action-packed entertainer released on June 3.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, Vikram features a cameo by another superstar Suriya who sets the perfect stage for the film's sequel. The combination of four stars from the South Indian film industry, with Kanagaraj's perfect execution, has resulted in Vikram being loved by audiences across the globe.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Wednesday, June 8, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared that Vikram has crossed the $2 million mark at the American box office as he wrote, "#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA. A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie".

#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA



A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2022

In another tweet, he also mentioned that Vikram currently stands as the fifth-highest grossing Tamil film at the US box office as he shared, "$2 Million+ Tamil/Kollywood Movies in USA : 1. #2Point0 - $ 5.50 Million 2. #Kabali - $4.58 Million 3. #Petta - $2.55 Million 4. #Enthiran - $2.50 Million 5. #Vikram - $2 Million *Still Running".

Coincidentally, the other four films namely 2.0, Kabali, Petta, and Enthiran feature Rajinikanth and the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has become the first Tamil movie, not starring Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, to earn more than $2 million in the United States of America, testifying the fact that Haasan is the true Universal Hero confirming his nickname Ulaganayagan.



READ | Vikram box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan's film is unstoppable, mints Rs 200 crore globally

Talking about the worldwide collections, the Anirudh Ravichander musical has grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film is being appreciated for its terrific performances, engaging plot, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, addictive music, and unique background score.