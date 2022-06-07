Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's film mints Rs 175 crore worldwide

Vikram box office collection/File photo

Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's action-packed crime thriller Vikram has been winning the hearts of the audience. With powerful performances by lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil and Kamal himself, Vikram has been wreaking havoc at the box office worldwide as it managed to breach the Rs 175 crore mark over the weekend.

Yes, in just three days, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram minted Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office and with the positive word of mouth about the film, it seems like in the coming days, the film will gain a lot more momentum at the box office.

READ: #Rolex trends on Twitter as Suriya's cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram wins the internet

Monday night, trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that Vikram is having a sensational run at the worldwide box office and has managed to breach the Rs 175 crore mark over the weekend. He wrote, "#Vikram has grossed ₹ 175 Crs at the WW Box office for the opening weekend..Truly Sensational."

#Vikram has grossed ₹ 175 Crs at the WW Box office for the opening weekend..



Truly Sensational.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Earlier, Bala had noted that Kamal Haasan's Vikram had become the pandemic era's highest-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala and is the third Tamil movie to cross Rs 10 crore gross mark at the Karnataka box office in 2022 after Valimai and Beast.

The Kamal Haasan-led Vikram crossed Rs 90 crore in its first two days -- a record also because it was a non-holiday weekend. Trade analyst Kaushik LM had confirmed that Vikram broke two feats and set new records. He tweeted, "2 dream milestone marks comfortably crossed by #Vikram after the opening 3-days itself. All India domestic gross, 100 CR+. Total WW gross, 150 CR+. Let's post the exact numbers tomo! And, #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's career best grosser in TN after 3-days itself #ATBBVikram."

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.