Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in Australia, New Zealand

File photo

Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram which hit theatres on June 3 is having a magical run at the worldwide box office. The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent, has now become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2022 in Australia, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast's box office collection.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted in a tweet Monday that Vikram had become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2022 in Australia and dished out box office number details stating that the movie had collected A$633,642 within days of its release. "#Vikram surpasses #Beast to become 2022's Highest grossing Kollywood movie in #Australia 1. #Vikram - A$633,642 2. #Beast - A$619,794," Bala tweeted.

Read: Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's film zooms past Rs 150 crore mark, is highest-grosser in Kerala

He also tweeted that Vikram's had also surpassed Beasts collection in New Zealand to become 2022's highest-grossing Kollywood film in the country. "#Vikram surpasses #Beast in New Zealand to become 2022's Highest grossing Kollywood movie there..1. #Vikram - NZ$ 67,014 2. #Beast - NZ$ 63,713," Bala wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweets below:

Earlier, it was reported that Vikram had easily managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just three days. In India, the film has managed to breach the Rs 100 crore mark and enter the prestigious club.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Bala also noted that Kamal Haasan's Vikram is now the pandemic era's highest-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala and is the third Tamil movie to cross Rs 10 crore gross mark at the Karnataka box office in 2022 after Valimai and Beast.

The Kamal Haasan-led Vikram crossed Rs 90 crore in its first two days -- a record also because it was a non-holiday weekend.

In Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play significant roles. The film also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in crucial roles.

Tamil superstar Suriya has an extended cameo in the movie.

Vikram is produced by R. Mahendran and Raaj Kamal International Movies of Kamal Haasan.