Vikram box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

Vikram, starring Megastar Kamal Haasan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film debuted on Friday, May 3 and has received rave reviews. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

Confirming the same, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “In 2 days, #Vikram crosses the ₹ 100 Cr Mark at the WW Box Office.. Phenomenal..”

Also, In the United States of America, Vikram has earned more than Samrat Prithviraj and Major on the second day of their releases, as shared by the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala. Bala took to his Twitter account on the morning of Sunday, June 5, and wrote, "USA Box office - June 4th, 10 PM EST : 1. #Vikram- ~ $500K 2. #Major - $200K 3. #SamratPrithviraj - $100K".

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional interviews for the film, the legendary actor shared his thoughts on the national language debate. Speaking to Zoom TV, Kamal said, "A language is far more ingrained in a person, it's part of his culture. It's bigger than community sometimes. you cannot belittle any language."

"I'm so proud (of our national anthem) but I don't question why the national anthem is not there in my language. I don't understand the language (Hindi). I don't speak it every day. But with great pride, I sing it. Every Tamilian knows it, we might mispronounce it here and there, though", the actor told the media portal.



Suriya, the Tamil superstar, appears in a cameo role in Vikram, and his five-minute cameo at the film's conclusion has been praised by moviegoers, who are eager to see him as the major antagonist in Vikram's sequel.