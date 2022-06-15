Vikram box office collection day 12: Kamal Haasan's film BEATS Rajinikanth's Petta in USA

File photo

Vikram box office collection day 12: Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to rule the domestic and overseas box office. The film which also stars Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles recently became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in the UK and now, the Kamal Haasan starrer has surpassed the collections of Rajinikanth starrer Petta in the USA. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Tuesday, "#Vikram 's gross surpasses #Petta's at the USA Box Office."

#Vikram 's gross surpasses #Petta 's

at the USA Box Office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 14, 2022

On Sunday, Bala had noted that Kamal Haasan's film had surpassed Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2's collection in Tamil Nadu and was all set to overtake Ajith Kumar's Valimai. ""#Vikram has crossed #KGFChapter2 TN Gross to emerge 2022 TN No.2.. Today, it will cross #Valimai to emerge 2022 No.1 by tomorrow," Bala wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, as news emerged that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer Vikram had become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the "spectacular success" of the movie.

Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of `Vikram` along with my dearest Sallu Bhai.

"Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!"

The film continues to do brisk business at the box office the world over. The film is now in its second week and still going strong, much to the delight of its cast and crew.