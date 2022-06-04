Vikram box office collection day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer opens well, mints Rs 34 crore

Credit: File photo

Megastar Kamal Haasan returned to the big screen with one of the most anticipated films, Vikram. The film was released on Friday, May 3, and is receiving excellent reviews. On day one, the film collected approx. Rs 34 crore.

According to the report of Sacnilk.com, Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, is expected to collect Rs 34 crore on day 1 as per early estimates. Around Rs 30 crore has been collected from the original Tamil version. It is the biggest opening for Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional interviews for the film, the legendary actor shared his thoughts on the national language debate. Speaking to Zoom TV, Kamal said, "A language is far more ingrained in a person, it's part of his culture. It's bigger than community sometimes. you cannot belittle any language."

amil superstar Haasan, who has also acted in multiple Hindi films like Chachi 420, Sadma, and Saagar, also said that he never questions the national anthem, even though it is not in his native language.

"I'm so proud (of our national anthem) but I don't question why the national anthem is not there in my language. I don't understand the language (Hindi). I don't speak it every day. But with great pride, I sing it. Every Tamilian knows it, we might mispronounce it here and there, though", the actor told the media portal.

Apart from the four superstars, Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, the film has been dubbed in Hindi and Tamil under the title of Vikram Hitlist, and will also be dubbed in Kannada and Malayalam under its original title.