Vikram: Amul celebrates Kamal Haasan's comeback with 'Masska' topical

Kamal Haasan's latest crime thriller Vikram is a bonafide blockbuster, and here's another proof to it. The famous diary products brand Amul dedicated a topical to the film, and it celebrated the comeback of Ulaga Nayagan into films. The topical is stated as 'Mass'ka Entertainer, with the animated avatar of Kamal's character from the film.

Amul dedicated the topical with a caption that states, "#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster!"

Here's the topical

#Amul Topical Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster pic.twitter.com/AjEzll5nTk — Amulcoop (op) June 6, 2022

Kamal's fans are over the moon with the film's success, and they celebrated the topical. A fan asserted, "kamalhaasan the boxoffice monster is back. Another fan added, "Amul The taste of India...Kamal : The actor of India." A netizen asserted, "Wow!!! This is a fantastic tribute by an Amul for appreciating a good movie. Loved it."

With Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, Kamal Haasan has returned to the big screen after Vishwaroopam II, his last release in 2018, which was a box office dud. And the legendary superstar has set the cash registers ringing across the world with his latest action-packed entertainer released on June 3.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, Vikram features a cameo by another superstar Suriya who sets the perfect stage for the film's sequel. The combination of four stars from the South Indian film industry, with Kanagaraj's perfect execution, has resulted in Vikram being loved by audiences across the globe. Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Wednesday, June 8, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared that Vikram has crossed the $2 million mark at the American box office as he wrote, "#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA. A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie".

#Vikram crosses the 2 Million gross mark in USA



A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2022

Talking about the worldwide collections, the Anirudh Ravichander musical has grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film is being appreciated for its terrific performances, engaging plot, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, addictive music, and unique background score.