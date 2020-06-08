Vikram all set to share screen space with son Dhruv Vikram in 'Chiyaan 60'

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram made his debut last year with the film, Adithya Varma which is the Tamil remake of Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. Now, he has signed his second film in which he is all set to share the screen space with his father who is already a star down South. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, the film was officially announced a while back on social media pages. Dhruv also posted on his Instagram page with a message.

In the poster, a person is seen giving a gun to a young guy while he is bleeding. The photo gives a glimpse that the movie is likely to have crime as the backdrop. Dhruv wrote, "I've always been excited to watch a Karthik Subbaraj film's FDFS. I've always listened to Anirudh's albums on loop. I've always been my dad's biggest fan. If this is my dream come true, please don't wake me up! @7screenstudio @anirudhofficial @ksubbaraj @the_real_chiyaan".

Check out the announcement below:

The forthcoming will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj who has helmed Rajinikanth starrer Petta last year. While music director Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram, he has several films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Cobra co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George and Irfan Pathan. The supernatural thriller is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Vikram also has Dhruva Natchathiram directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon with Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vinayakan and Simran.

The release dates of both the films are yet to be announced.