Vikram: After gifting Lokesh Kanagaraj car, Kamal Haasan gifts bikes to assistant directors

File Photo

Actor Kamal Haasan, who gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh Kanakaraj, the director of his just released action entertainer Vikram, has now gifted bikes to all the assistant directors of the film.



According to the report of IANS, the actor, who is overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to the film which has set cash registers ringing all over the world, has gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the film’s 13 assistant directors.



Industry insiders claim that the film, which continues to do brisk business across the globe, has crossed the $2 million gross mark in the US, something very rare for a Tamil film. It marks a proud moment for the industry.



In the United Arab Emirates, Vikram has taken the second biggest opening for an Indian movie in 2022 after KGF 2. The film is undoubtedly the best masterpiece of 2022 and is also being appreciated for its terrific performances, engaging plot, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, addictive music, and unique background score.



Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the film’s crew. Actor Sivakarthikeyan was the latest to congratulate the film’s cast and crew. Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who played the role of Prapanjan, said that he is overwhelmed by the love and response he has received from audiences, and extended gratitude to the Vikram team.



Calling Vikram a total blast, the actor showered praises on actor Kamal Haasan for his swag and on director Lokesh for the manner in which he had made the film. He also went on to congratulate the other members of the team on Twitter.

Meanwhile on the workfront, Kamal Haasan had an exciting update about his upcoming film. In the television show Bigg Boss Jodigal 2, Kamal confirmed that he is teaming up with Malik fame director Mahesh Narayanan for his next.