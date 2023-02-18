Vikas Khanna recommends Shah Rukh Khan’s name for next Marvel film to Paul Rudd, latter talks about RRR

Credit: Vikas Khanna/Instagram

Hollywood star Paul Rudd, who is currently promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Chef Vikas Khanna had a conversation about food and films on the latter’s Instagram handle. Vikas asked Paul about his diet plan, Shah Rukh Khan and if he has watched any Indian films.

Vikas Khanna took to Instagram and shared the video of their conversation, he wrote, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao. #NattuNattu #TheElephantWhisperers #AllThatBreathes.”

In the video, Vikas can be heard asking Paul, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.” Paul said, “these are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference.”

While talking to Paul, Vikas suggested that Shah Rukh Khan should be in Marvel films, he said, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have a massive fan base in India, I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next marvel movie and this is my little humble request.”

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is the 31st Marvel Studios theatrical release, recently got released. It stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, with Peyton Reed directing. It also introduces Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang to the big screen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out May 5, and on the small screen is expected to debut Loki season two and Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion this year.

