Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dahaad is first Indian web series to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah in Dahaad

Dahaad, an upcoming web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead, has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition. The show will become the first web series from India to premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival later this year.

Dahaad is directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Kagti has delivered many critically acclaimed films like Talaash, Zindgi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy, apart from the web series Made in Heaven. Her 2019 film Gully Boy also premiered at The Berlinale that year.

Kagti shared the news on Twitter on Monday evening. She tweeted a screengrab of the film’s official page from the Berlinale website and wrote alongside, “So happy to share this…” Actor Vijay Varma, one of the leads of the show, also tweeted, “#Dahaad to premiere at the #Berlinale!! Cannot keep calm.”

The show is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. An eight episode, slow-burn crime drama, it follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station, who try to unravel a curious case. As per the official synopsis, “after a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Dahaad is slated to release in 2023. Although no official announcement has been made, reports claim that the show will stream on Prime Video.